Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Knicks Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 on May 12, 2023
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others when the Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (-128)
|8.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-143)
- The 17.5-point total set for Adebayo on Friday is 2.9 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- Adebayo has collected 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).
- Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-133)
|6.5 (-133)
|0.5 (-189)
- The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 5.6 less than his over/under on Friday (28.5).
- He grabs 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.
- Butler has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- He drains 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (0.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (-118)
|3.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-154)
- Friday's prop bet for Max Strus is 12.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.
- Strus' rebounding average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Strus' 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-120)
|8.5 (-128)
|3.5 (-125)
|2.5 (-128)
- Friday's over/under for Randle is 23.5 points, 1.6 fewer than his season average.
- Randle averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).
- Randle averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's over/under.
- Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-118)
|4.5 (-143)
|6.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-120)
- The 27.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 3.5 more than his scoring average on the season (24).
- Brunson has collected 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).
- Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Brunson has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
