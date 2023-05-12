Oddsmakers have set player props for Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others when the Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (-143)
  • The 17.5-point total set for Adebayo on Friday is 2.9 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • Adebayo has collected 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).
  • Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 6.5 (-133) 0.5 (-189)
  • The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 5.6 less than his over/under on Friday (28.5).
  • He grabs 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Butler has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • He drains 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (0.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (-118) 3.5 (+100) 1.5 (+100) 2.5 (-154)
  • Friday's prop bet for Max Strus is 12.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.
  • Strus' rebounding average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.
  • Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • Strus' 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-120) 8.5 (-128) 3.5 (-125) 2.5 (-128)
  • Friday's over/under for Randle is 23.5 points, 1.6 fewer than his season average.
  • Randle averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).
  • Randle averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's over/under.
  • Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Heat vs. Knicks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-118) 4.5 (-143) 6.5 (-139) 2.5 (-120)
  • The 27.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 3.5 more than his scoring average on the season (24).
  • Brunson has collected 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).
  • Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • Brunson has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.