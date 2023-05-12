The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup has a point total of 208.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 208.5 points 63 times.

The average total in Miami's matchups this year is 219.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.

Miami has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 35 (62.5%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Heat have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 70 85.4% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Heat have hit the over in eight of their past 10 games.

Miami has done a better job covering the spread in road games (16-25-0) than it has at home (14-27-0).

The Heat score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

