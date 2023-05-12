Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup has a point total of 208.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|208.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 208.5 points 63 times.
- The average total in Miami's matchups this year is 219.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.
- Miami has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 35 (62.5%) of those contests.
- Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Heat have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|70
|85.4%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Heat have hit the over in eight of their past 10 games.
- Miami has done a better job covering the spread in road games (16-25-0) than it has at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|6-18
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
