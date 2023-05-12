Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (44-38) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, May 12

Friday, May 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Wednesday, the Knicks knocked off the Heat 112-103, led by Jalen Brunson with 38 points. Butler was the top scorer for the losing side with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 19 7 9 4 2 0 Bam Adebayo 18 8 2 1 1 0 Duncan Robinson 17 1 1 2 0 5

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo posts 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.

Butler is tops on the Heat at 5.3 assists per game, while also posting 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus posts 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28.7 5.8 5 1.7 0.8 1.3 Bam Adebayo 17.6 9.2 3.7 1 0.6 0 Kyle Lowry 10 2.9 4.1 0.9 0.9 1.4 Caleb Martin 11.1 5.3 1.7 0.8 0.2 1.6 Gabe Vincent 12 1.3 4.8 0.9 0 2.4

