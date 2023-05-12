Jimmy Butler NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 12
The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, take the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down Butler's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|22.9
|31.1
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.9
|6.1
|Assists
|6.5
|5.3
|5.6
|PRA
|42.5
|34.1
|42.8
|PR
|35.5
|28.8
|37.2
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|1.4
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks
- This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.
- He's connected on 0.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- On the glass, the Knicks are seventh in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 25.1 per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 13 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|43
|19
|7
|9
|0
|2
|4
|5/8/2023
|42
|27
|6
|10
|1
|2
|2
|5/6/2023
|36
|28
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4/30/2023
|43
|25
|11
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3/29/2023
|35
|12
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|37
|35
|4
|9
|2
|0
|4
|3/3/2023
|33
|33
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2/2/2023
|33
|10
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
