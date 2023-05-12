The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, take the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 10, Butler put up 19 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks in a 112-103 loss versus the Knicks.

Let's break down Butler's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 31.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.1 Assists 6.5 5.3 5.6 PRA 42.5 34.1 42.8 PR 35.5 28.8 37.2 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.4



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

He's connected on 0.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Knicks are seventh in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 25.1 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 13 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 43 19 7 9 0 2 4 5/8/2023 42 27 6 10 1 2 2 5/6/2023 36 28 4 3 0 2 0 4/30/2023 43 25 11 4 0 0 2 3/29/2023 35 12 3 6 0 0 0 3/22/2023 37 35 4 9 2 0 4 3/3/2023 33 33 8 5 1 0 2 2/2/2023 33 10 4 5 0 0 2

