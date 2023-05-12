The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, square off versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 112-103 loss to the Knicks (his last game) Lowry posted nine points, five assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Lowry's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.2 10.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 2.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.1 PRA 19.5 20.4 17 PR 14.5 15.3 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.4



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Lowry's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the league, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have conceded 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks allow 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 31 9 1 5 2 1 2 5/8/2023 26 15 5 4 2 0 1 5/6/2023 25 14 3 4 2 1 0 5/2/2023 31 6 4 6 0 1 1 4/30/2023 30 18 5 6 3 4 1 3/22/2023 24 14 4 3 2 0 1 2/2/2023 24 3 1 2 1 0 1

