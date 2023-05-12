The Toronto Maple Leafs ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, May 12, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-1. The Maple Leafs have -170 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Friday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)

Maple Leafs (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 9-8-17 record in overtime games this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.

In the 29 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 39 points.

This season the Panthers recorded just one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).

Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 65 games, earning 98 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 38 games has a record of 22-12-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Panthers went 19-11-3 in those matchups (41 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.