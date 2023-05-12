Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Toronto Maple Leafs ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, May 12, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-1. The Maple Leafs have -170 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+145).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Friday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Player Props
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Maple Leafs vs Panthers
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 9-8-17 record in overtime games this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.
- In the 29 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 39 points.
- This season the Panthers recorded just one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).
- Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 65 games, earning 98 points from those contests.
- This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 38 games has a record of 22-12-4 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-24-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Panthers went 19-11-3 in those matchups (41 points).
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|12th
|32
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|7th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|2nd
|25.6%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|11th
|81.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
