Friday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (19-19) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (16-21) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Eury Perez for the Marlins and Graham Ashcraft (2-1) for the Reds.

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Marlins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have won six out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

Miami has played as favorites of -145 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Marlins have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored 129 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).

Marlins Schedule