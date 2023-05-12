Marlins vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field at LoanDepot park against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Friday.
The Marlins are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+120). A 7.5-run total has been set in the contest.
Marlins vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-145
|+120
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (6-3).
- Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.
- The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.
- In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-19-2).
- The Marlins have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|9-10
|9-11
|10-8
|15-14
|4-5
