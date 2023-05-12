Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field at LoanDepot park against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Friday.

The Marlins are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+120). A 7.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Marlins vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -145 +120 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (6-3).

Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-19-2).

The Marlins have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 9-10 9-11 10-8 15-14 4-5

