How to Watch the Marlins vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds will play on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Jonathan India -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Reds Player Props
|Marlins vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in baseball with 33 total home runs.
- Miami ranks 24th in MLB with a .376 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins' .246 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.4 runs per game (129 total).
- The Marlins rank 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.
- Miami's 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.376).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eury Perez will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 20 years old.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-2
|Away
|Matt Barnes
|Drew Smyly
|5/7/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zac Gallen
|5/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Merrill Kelly
|5/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Nick Lodolo
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|5/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Josiah Gray
|5/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Trevor Williams
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.