The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds will play on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Jonathan India -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in baseball with 33 total home runs.

Miami ranks 24th in MLB with a .376 slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .246 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.4 runs per game (129 total).

The Marlins rank 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Miami's 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.376).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 20 years old.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Cubs L 4-2 Away Matt Barnes Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs W 5-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds - Home Eury Pérez Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds - Home Sandy Alcantara Nick Lodolo 5/14/2023 Reds - Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals - Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.