Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (19-19) will host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (16-21) at LoanDepot park on Friday, May 12, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+120). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Marlins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.82 ERA)

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won six out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Reds have come away with nine wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+200) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+225) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

