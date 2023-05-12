Luis Arraez and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds meet at LoanDepot park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 49 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .398/.457/.488 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 10 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI (31 total hits).

He has a slash line of .235/.308/.508 on the season.

Soler has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 9 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

India Stats

India has 12 doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .311/.396/.467 so far this season.

India has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 38 hits with five doubles, three triples, three home runs, seven walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .306/.351/.468 slash line on the year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 9 2-for-4 2 0 2 4 1 vs. White Sox May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 2-for-4 1 1 4 7 0

