Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Reds on May 12, 2023
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Luis Arraez and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds meet at LoanDepot park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Marlins vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 49 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .398/.457/.488 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 10
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has nine doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI (31 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .235/.308/.508 on the season.
- Soler has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|8
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
India Stats
- India has 12 doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .311/.396/.467 so far this season.
- India has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 38 hits with five doubles, three triples, three home runs, seven walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .306/.351/.468 slash line on the year.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. White Sox
|May. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
