Marlins vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins (19-19) and Cincinnati Reds (16-21) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
The Marlins will call on Eury Perez against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-1).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Marlins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.82 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez
- The Marlins will send Perez to the mound for his first start this season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 20-year-old right-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.82, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
- Ashcraft has five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Ashcraft is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- The 25-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 45th, 1.327 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.