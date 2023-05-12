The Miami Marlins (19-19) and Cincinnati Reds (16-21) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins will call on Eury Perez against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-1).

Marlins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
  • Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.82 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

  • The Marlins will send Perez to the mound for his first start this season.
  • This will be the first MLB start for the 20-year-old right-hander.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

  • The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.82, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
  • Ashcraft has five quality starts under his belt this season.
  • Ashcraft is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this game.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 45th, 1.327 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

