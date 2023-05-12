The Miami Marlins (19-19) and Cincinnati Reds (16-21) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins will call on Eury Perez against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-1).

Marlins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 20-year-old right-hander.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.82, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.

Ashcraft has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Ashcraft is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this game.

The 25-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 45th, 1.327 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

