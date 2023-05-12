Matthew Tkachuk will be in action Friday when his Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Tkachuk's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus of +29, while averaging 20:26 on the ice per game.

In 31 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Tkachuk has a point in 56 of 79 games this year, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 18 times.

Tkachuk's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is a 59.8% chance of Tkachuk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 79 Games 10 109 Points 7 40 Goals 1 69 Assists 6

