Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 112-103 loss against the Knicks, Strus had 14 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Strus, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 10.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.3 Assists -- 2.1 0.9 PRA -- 16.8 14.8 PR 15.5 14.7 13.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Max Strus' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

Strus is averaging seven three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

The Knicks concede 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

The Knicks concede 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 26 14 3 0 4 0 0 5/8/2023 37 16 6 2 4 1 1 5/6/2023 30 19 3 0 3 1 1 5/2/2023 25 17 1 1 3 0 0 4/30/2023 23 8 2 3 2 0 1 3/29/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/22/2023 32 11 1 1 3 0 2 3/3/2023 19 5 0 3 1 0 0 2/2/2023 29 17 1 1 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Strus or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.