Max Strus NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 12
Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Strus, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|11.5
|10.6
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.2
|3.3
|Assists
|--
|2.1
|0.9
|PRA
|--
|16.8
|14.8
|PR
|15.5
|14.7
|13.9
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.3
Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks
- This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.
- Strus is averaging seven three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.
- The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per contest.
- The Knicks concede 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.
- The Knicks concede 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.
Max Strus vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|26
|14
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|5/8/2023
|37
|16
|6
|2
|4
|1
|1
|5/6/2023
|30
|19
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5/2/2023
|25
|17
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4/30/2023
|23
|8
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|32
|11
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3/3/2023
|19
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2/2/2023
|29
|17
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
