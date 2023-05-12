How to Watch the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers on Friday, May 12 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 3-1 lead in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Maple Leafs versus Panthers matchup.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 TOR
|5/7/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|5/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 FLA
|5/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|4-2 FLA
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.