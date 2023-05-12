Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers on Friday, May 12 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 3-1 lead in the series.

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Maple Leafs versus Panthers matchup.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 TOR 5/7/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players