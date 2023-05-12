Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers on Friday, May 12 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 3-1 lead in the series.

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Maple Leafs versus Panthers matchup.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 TOR
5/7/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA
5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA
4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
  • The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
  • The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0%
William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4%
Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5%
John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

