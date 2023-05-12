The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their home ice at Scotiabank Arena to square off against the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 12, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-1 edge in the series. The Maple Leafs are favored, with -175 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive matchup against the Panthers, who have +145 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 54 of 93 games this season.

The Maple Leafs are 14-13 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog in 12 games this season, with eight upset wins (66.7%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Toronto has put together an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Florida has won six of its seven games when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+135) 3.5 (+105) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-161) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) -

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.60 3.10

