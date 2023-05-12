The Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, May 12, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-1. The Maple Leafs are favored (-170) in this decisive matchup against the Panthers (+145).

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-170) Panthers (+145) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida is 7-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.

Over the past 10 games, Panthers' games average 9.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers' 272 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

