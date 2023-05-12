Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, May 12, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-1. The Maple Leafs are favored (-170) in this decisive matchup against the Panthers (+145).
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Panthers (+145)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Florida is 7-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.
- Over the past 10 games, Panthers' games average 9.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
