Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 on May 12, 2023
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others in this game.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is one of the top contributors for Florida with 78 total points (1.1 per game), with 23 goals and 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)
Carter Verhaeghe's 42 goals and 31 assists add up to 73 points this season.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)
One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Marner, who has scored 99 points in 80 games (30 goals and 69 assists).
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|May. 10
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Panthers
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
William Nylander has 87 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 47 assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|May. 10
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
