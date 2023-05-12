The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others in this game.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 3 3 3 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is one of the top contributors for Florida with 78 total points (1.1 per game), with 23 goals and 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs May. 4 1 0 1 1 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 2 2 4 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 4

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Carter Verhaeghe's 42 goals and 31 assists add up to 73 points this season.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 1 0 1 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 0 0 4 at Maple Leafs May. 2 1 0 1 1 at Bruins Apr. 30 1 1 2 4

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Marner, who has scored 99 points in 80 games (30 goals and 69 assists).

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 10 1 1 2 3 at Panthers May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers May. 4 0 1 1 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

William Nylander has 87 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 47 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 10 1 0 1 4 at Panthers May. 7 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers May. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 7 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3

