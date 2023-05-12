Sam Bennett will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bennett's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

  • Bennett's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:24 per game on the ice, is +4.
  • In Bennett's 63 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
  • Bennett has a point in 25 games this season (out of 63), including multiple points 12 times.
  • In 16 of 63 games this season, Bennett has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability is 56.5% that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto
63 Games 11
40 Points 5
16 Goals 1
24 Assists 4

