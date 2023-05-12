Sam Bennett will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bennett's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:24 per game on the ice, is +4.

In Bennett's 63 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bennett has a point in 25 games this season (out of 63), including multiple points 12 times.

In 16 of 63 games this season, Bennett has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 63 Games 11 40 Points 5 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 4

