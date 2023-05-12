Sam Reinhart will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, May 12, 2023. Does a wager on Reinhart intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Sam Reinhart vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

In 27 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 45 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Reinhart has an assist in 30 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Reinhart's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 11 67 Points 9 31 Goals 5 36 Assists 4

