Saturday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (19-20) against the Cincinnati Reds (17-21) at LoanDepot park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 13.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (1-3) versus the Reds and Nick Lodolo (2-1).

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Marlins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 10 times and won six of those games.

Miami has not been bigger favorites this season than the -190 moneyline set for this game.

The Marlins have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 133 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).

Marlins Schedule