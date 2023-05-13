The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India take the field at LoanDepot park against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Reds have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Marlins (-190). The contest's total is set at 7 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -190 +155 7 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-4).

Miami has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Miami has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-19-2).

The Marlins have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 9-10 9-11 10-9 15-15 4-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.