Marlins vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India take the field at LoanDepot park against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
The Reds have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Marlins (-190). The contest's total is set at 7 runs.
Marlins vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-190
|+155
|7
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-4).
- Miami has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 65.5%.
- Miami has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-19-2).
- The Marlins have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-10
|9-10
|9-11
|10-9
|15-15
|4-5
