Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins square off against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 24th in MLB action with 35 total home runs.

Miami's .379 slugging percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Marlins are 15th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.4 runs per game (133 total).

The Marlins rank 25th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

Miami's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.384).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.74 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 8 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Alcantara has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Alcantara will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Cubs W 5-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Eury Pérez Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds - Home Sandy Alcantara Nick Lodolo 5/14/2023 Reds - Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals - Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants - Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani

