How to Watch the Marlins vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins square off against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 24th in MLB action with 35 total home runs.
- Miami's .379 slugging percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The Marlins are 15th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
- Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.4 runs per game (133 total).
- The Marlins rank 25th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.
- Miami's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.384).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.74 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 8 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Alcantara has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Alcantara will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zac Gallen
|5/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Merrill Kelly
|5/12/2023
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Nick Lodolo
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|5/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Josiah Gray
|5/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Trevor Williams
|5/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Anthony DeSclafani
