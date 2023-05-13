On Saturday, May 13, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (19-20) host Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (17-21) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+155). The game's over/under has been set at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-3, 4.74 ERA) vs Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.29 ERA)

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won six out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Marlins went 1-2 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

