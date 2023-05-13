Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Reds on May 13, 2023
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Marlins vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.