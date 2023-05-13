The Cincinnati Reds (17-21) face the Miami Marlins (19-20), a game after Jake Fraley went deep twice in a 7-4 victory over the Marlins, at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Sandy Alcantara (1-3) for the Marlins and Nick Lodolo (2-1) for the Reds.

Marlins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-3, 4.74 ERA) vs Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.29 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will hand the ball to Alcantara (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 8 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across seven games.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Lodolo

Lodolo (2-1 with a 6.29 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has a 6.29 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .340 to opposing hitters.

Lodolo has recorded one quality start this year.

Lodolo will look to record his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

