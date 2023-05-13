Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Athletics on May 13, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Brent Rooker and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Gray Stats
- Jon Gray (2-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 21
|5.1
|5
|4
|3
|2
|5
|at Astros
|Apr. 15
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 44 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.379/.484 on the year.
- Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has five doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .250/.317/.479 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 29 RBI (36 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .319/.428/.673 slash line so far this year.
- Rooker has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and 20 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.341/.378 on the year.
- Ruiz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 11
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 10
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
