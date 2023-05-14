Sunday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (19-21) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (18-21) at 1:40 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Marlins will look to Braxton Garrett (1-2) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Miami has played as favorites of -165 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 62.3% chance to win.

Miami has scored 138 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Marlins' 4.68 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule