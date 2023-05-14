Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins hit the field against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

The Reds are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-165). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Miami and its opponent have topped the over/under for three straight games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 7.8.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 11 total times this season. They've finished 6-5 in those games.

Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Marlins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has played in 39 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-19-2).

The Marlins have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-11 9-10 9-12 10-9 15-16 4-5

