Braxton Garrett is starting for the Miami Marlins on Sunday against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in MLB play with 37 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami is 24th in MLB with a .381 slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .246 batting average.

Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.5 runs per game (138 total).

The Marlins are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Marlins strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 14 average in the majors.

Miami's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).

The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.377).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Garrett has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Garrett is looking to collect his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Eury Pérez Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Derek Law 5/14/2023 Reds - Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals - Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants - Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants - Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb

