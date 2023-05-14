Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (18-21) will be looking for a series sweep when they square off with the Miami Marlins (19-21) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set for this game.

Marlins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-2, 5.97 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Miami has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

