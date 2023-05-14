You can see player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Jonathan India and other players on the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds ahead of their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (1-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, Garrett has not yet earned a quality start.

Garrett has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 8 5.1 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Braves May. 3 4.1 14 11 11 3 2 at Braves Apr. 27 3.0 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 5.2 5 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 15 5.2 4 1 1 5 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .379/.435/.470 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 10 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 34 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He has a .245/.323/.504 slash line on the year.

Soler has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with a double, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 13 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 9 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

India Stats

India has 12 doubles, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI (43 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.391/.448 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0

