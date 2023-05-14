Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Reds on May 14, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Jonathan India and other players on the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds ahead of their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Garrett Stats
- Braxton Garrett (1-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, Garrett has not yet earned a quality start.
- Garrett has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|5.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|4.1
|14
|11
|11
|3
|2
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 22
|5.2
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 15
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .379/.435/.470 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 10
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has put up 34 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.
- He has a .245/.323/.504 slash line on the year.
- Soler has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with a double, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|8
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
India Stats
- India has 12 doubles, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI (43 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .301/.391/.448 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
