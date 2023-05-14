Jake Fraley brings a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (18-21) game against the Miami Marlins (19-21) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 5.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 7.36 ERA).

Marlins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 5.97 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (1-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.97 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .336 in seven games this season.

In six starts this season, Garrett has not yet earned a quality start.

In six starts, Garrett has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2 with a 7.36 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Over four games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.36 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.

Weaver has put together three starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

