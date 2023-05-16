Tuesday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (20-21) versus the Washington Nationals (18-23) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (3-5, 2.96 ERA).

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have been favorites in 12 games this season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.

Miami has played as favorites of -160 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Marlins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 141 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Marlins' 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule