Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Tuesday at LoanDepot park against Jesus Luzardo, who starts for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Marlins have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have put together a 7-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

Miami has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Marlins a 60.8% chance to win.

Miami has had an over/under set by bookmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-20-2).

The Marlins have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 9-10 10-12 10-9 16-16 4-5

