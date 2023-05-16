How to Watch the Marlins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals will look to Joey Meneses for continued offensive production when they square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 24th in MLB action with 37 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Miami is 21st in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .247 batting average.
- Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.4 runs per game (141 total).
- The Marlins' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Marlins' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Miami's 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.371).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo (3-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Luzardo has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Luzardo will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Merrill Kelly
|5/12/2023
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Derek Law
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|W 3-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|5/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Josiah Gray
|5/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Trevor Williams
|5/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Logan Webb
|5/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
