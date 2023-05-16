The Washington Nationals will look to Joey Meneses for continued offensive production when they square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 24th in MLB action with 37 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami is 21st in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.4 runs per game (141 total).

The Marlins' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Marlins' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Miami's 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.371).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (3-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Luzardo has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Eury Pérez Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Derek Law 5/14/2023 Reds W 3-1 Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals - Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants - Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants - Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants - Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood

