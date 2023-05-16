On Tuesday, May 16, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (20-21) host Luis Garcia's Washington Nationals (18-23) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-165). The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (3-2, 3.38 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (3-5, 2.96 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won seven out of the 12 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 2-2 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+160)

