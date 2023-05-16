The Miami Marlins (20-21) and Washington Nationals (18-23) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Reds, and the Nationals a series split with the Mets.

The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo (3-2) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (3-5).

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
  • Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (3-2, 3.38 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (3-5, 2.96 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

  • The Marlins' Luzardo (3-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • The 25-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 3.38 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .271.
  • In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
  • Luzardo will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

  • Gray (3-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.96 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
  • Gray has four quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Gray will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.96), 54th in WHIP (1.336), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.

