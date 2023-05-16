The Miami Marlins (20-21) and Washington Nationals (18-23) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Reds, and the Nationals a series split with the Mets.

The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo (3-2) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (3-5).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins' Luzardo (3-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 3.38 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .271.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Luzardo will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (3-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.96 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.

Gray has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.96), 54th in WHIP (1.336), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.

