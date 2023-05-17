The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, square off versus the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 96-92 win over the Knicks (his previous action) Martin produced eight points.

We're going to break down Martin's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.6 10.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA -- 16 17.7 PR 13.5 14.4 15.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics

Martin has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Martin's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics allow 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 26 10 1 0 1 0 0 11/30/2022 24 10 6 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 29 4 7 0 0 0 1

