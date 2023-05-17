The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, square off versus the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Vincent, in his most recent showing, had seven points and five assists in a 96-92 win over the Knicks.

In this article we will break down Vincent's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 11.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.4 Assists 3.5 2.5 4.7 PRA -- 14 17.3 PR 11.5 11.5 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 shots per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per contest, second in the league.

The Celtics concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 25 7 1 3 1 0 0 12/2/2022 25 3 3 4 1 0 2 11/30/2022 19 10 0 1 2 0 1 10/21/2022 24 17 0 2 3 0 1

