The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Celtics have put together a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Boston (14-14-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.3%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better tally than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

