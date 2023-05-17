The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 15.9 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 221.2 points per game combined, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -120 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -125 20.4 Max Strus 11.5 -125 11.5 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -115 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -120 9.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Max Strus or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.