Heat vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-8.5)
|211.5
|-365
|+300
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|211.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-8)
|211
|-370
|+300
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-8.5)
|210.5
|-360
|+300
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 15.9 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 221.2 points per game combined, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|27.5
|-120
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|-125
|20.4
|Max Strus
|11.5
|-125
|11.5
|Kyle Lowry
|10.5
|-115
|11.2
|Gabe Vincent
|9.5
|-120
|9.4
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Max Strus or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.