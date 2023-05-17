Bookmakers have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (-128) 9.5 (+110) 2.5 (-128)
  • Wednesday's prop bet for Adebayo is 17.5 points, 2.9 fewer than his season average.
  • Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-167)
  • The 27.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 4.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
  • Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (-115)
  • Max Strus' scoring average (11.5) is equal to Wednesday's points prop for him.
  • He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.
  • Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).
  • He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-118) 9.5 (-120) 4.5 (-154) 3.5 (+105)
  • The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-167)
  • Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

