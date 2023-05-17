Heat vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 210.5 in the matchup.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|210.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 210.5 points in 58 of 82 outings.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 210.5
|% of Games Over 210.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|66
|80.5%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|58
|70.7%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat average only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|15-16
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.