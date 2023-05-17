The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 210.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 210.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 210.5 points in 58 of 82 outings.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 66 80.5% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.
  • Against the spread, Miami has had better results on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat average only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

