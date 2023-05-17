The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) heading into their Eastern Conference finals game 1 with the Boston Celtics (57-25) currently has three players. The playoff matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 17 from TD Garden.

The Heat head into this contest on the heels of a 96-92 win against the Knicks on Friday. Jimmy Butler recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Heat.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Head 6.5 4.3 0.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

The Heat are putting up 111.6 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8.5 211.5

