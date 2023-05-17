When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) match up at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 17 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat topped the Knicks on Friday, 96-92. Butler scored a team-high 24 points (and added four assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24 8 4 0 0 0 Bam Adebayo 23 9 1 2 1 0 Max Strus 14 6 3 0 0 1

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists.

Butler paces the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27.6 6.1 4.3 1.4 0.8 1.3 Bam Adebayo 17.7 9.2 3.1 1 0.7 0 Kyle Lowry 10.9 3.2 4.7 1.1 1 1.5 Caleb Martin 10.4 5.5 1.8 0.9 0.2 1.5 Gabe Vincent 11.2 1.4 4.7 1 0 2.1

