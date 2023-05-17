Jimmy Butler will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 96-92 win versus the Knicks, Butler tallied 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Below, we break down Butler's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 22.9 31.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.6 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.4 PRA 40.5 34.1 43.1 PR 34.5 28.8 37.7 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.3



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 3.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Celtics allow 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 11.6 makes per contest.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.