The Miami Heat, Kevin Love included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 96-92 win over the Knicks, Love put up three points.

In this article we will break down Love's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 6.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 6.2 Assists -- 1.9 2.0 PRA -- 16.5 14.9 PR 12.5 14.6 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Celtics

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the league, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.0 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.1 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Kevin Love vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 15 8 5 0 0 0 0 10/28/2022 21 9 5 0 2 0 0

