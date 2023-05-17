Kyle Lowry will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 96-92 win versus the Knicks, Lowry put up 11 points, nine assists and three steals.

In this article, we break down Lowry's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.2 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.7 PRA 18.5 20.4 18.8 PR 14.5 15.3 14.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.5



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics

Lowry has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.9% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 29 2 5 8 0 0 0 12/2/2022 39 20 5 4 2 0 0 11/30/2022 38 14 4 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 33 17 4 6 3 1 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.