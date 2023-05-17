Kyle Lowry NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 17
Kyle Lowry will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we break down Lowry's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.2
|10.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|3.2
|Assists
|4.5
|5.1
|4.7
|PRA
|18.5
|20.4
|18.8
|PR
|14.5
|15.3
|14.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|1.5
Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics
- Lowry has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.9% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Lowry's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- The Celtics concede 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.
Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/24/2023
|29
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|39
|20
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|38
|14
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|33
|17
|4
|6
|3
|1
|3
