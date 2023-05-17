Marlins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Miami Marlins (21-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-24) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Marlins securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 17.
The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (2-3) for the Marlins and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) for the Nationals.
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Marlins have been favorites in 13 games this season and won eight (61.5%) of those contests.
- This season Miami has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 146 (3.5 per game).
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Edward Cabrera vs Merrill Kelly
|May 12
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Eury Pérez vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 13
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Derek Law
|May 14
|Reds
|W 3-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Luke Weaver
|May 16
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Josiah Gray
|May 17
|Nationals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 18
|Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Trevor Williams
|May 19
|@ Giants
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 20
|@ Giants
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Logan Webb
|May 21
|@ Giants
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
|May 22
|@ Rockies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Chase Anderson
