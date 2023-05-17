Wednesday's contest between the Miami Marlins (21-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-24) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Marlins securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 17.

The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (2-3) for the Marlins and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have been favorites in 13 games this season and won eight (61.5%) of those contests.

This season Miami has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 146 (3.5 per game).

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule